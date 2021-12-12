After the bombing at Droppin Well, an officer held the girl until she died.

On December 6, 1982, the Droppin’ Well pub in Ballykelly, Northern Ireland, was crowded with around 150 guests.

A time bomb was planted at the foot of one of the building’s support pillars as the mix of civilians and off-duty military enjoyed each other’s company over a pint.

It blew up about 11:15 p.m.

The blast killed 17 people and injured 30 others 19 years ago; many were killed by falling masonry, and it was one of the bloodiest strikes in County Londonderry during the Troubles.

The Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) targeted it because it was popular among young British soldiers.

The rescue took hours, and several survivors later described the terrifying scenes they witnessed while trying to treat the injured.

Bob Stewart, a Tory MP and former British Army officer, was one of the cops on the scene, telling CheshireLive last year: “I was in charge of the situation. As I entered the destroyed structure that housed the Droppin A girl lying on the ground was practically the first person I noticed. I was shocked.

“Both of her legs, as well as one arm, had vanished. I knelt down, terrified once more, and asked, ‘Are you all right, darling?’ ‘I believe so,’ she answered. ‘Are you in pain?’ I inquired. ‘No,’ she replied. ‘How are you feeling?’ I inquired. ‘I’m not sure,’ she said. ‘What’s going on?’ ‘There was a bomb,’ I said. ‘Oh, am I hurt?’ she inquired. ‘You’re hurt,’ I murmured. ‘Am I in a lot of pain?’ she said. “I told her, ‘You’re in a lot of pain.’ ‘Am I going to die?’ she wondered. Please accept my apologies for saying ‘Yes.’ There was no other option; there was blood all over the place.

“‘Am I going to die now?’ she asked, and I said, ‘I believe you are.’ ‘Will you hold me?’ she asked. She died in two minutes while I was holding her. I was in tears. She died in a graceful manner. That day, she was one of 17 people killed.” “Summary ends.” Six of the personnel killed that night were from the 1st Battalion of the Cheshire Regiment, a division in which many Wirral residents served.