After the Blues’ exit, Bernard sends an emotional parting letter to the supporters, saying, “Everton is big.”

The Brazilian has signed a ‘two-season’ contract with the UAE Pro League club, according to the club.

Bernard joined the Blues on a free transfer in 2018 after his contract with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk ended, and his Bosman-style move assured he was one of the highest earners at Goodison Park.

During the 2020/21 Premier League season, the 28-year-old made just two Premier League starts, totaling 448 minutes on the pitch.

During the January transfer window, he was on the verge of joining Dubai-based Al-Nasr on a permanent basis, but the deal fell through.

After Sharjah confirmed his departure from Everton tonight, the Brazilian took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Everton fans as well as his current and past teammates for their support throughout his time on Merseyside.

While his statement was full of praise and love for Everton, it also included a mysterious message about what goes on behind the scenes.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the fans, and all the players who were with me and always supported me at all times, since I arrived I was always well received and treated as if I was truly a member of the family,” he said on his latest Instagram post, which featured a graphic of himself with the words ‘Thanks Everton’ in bold letters.

“Unfortunately, those of you who support me and not those who come here to sow hate don’t know half of what goes on behind the scenes; I wish I could be more clear, but I can’t today; the message I leave today is one of thanks, and you will always be unique.

“Everton is a GIGANTIC city with a fascinating past and the structure and aptitude to return to and conquer all it has been and conquered.

“I’m satisfied with how much I dedicated myself and gave it my all in all training and games, and I pray that God continues to bless all of the friends I left at the club and that Everton returns to the glory it deserves.”

The departure of Bernard. “The summary has come to an end.”