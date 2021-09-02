After the birth parents change their minds, the adoptive mother is forced to return the child.

Because the child’s birth parents changed their minds, a mother in Virginia was compelled to return her adoptive daughter five days after she was picked up.

Sarah Howell, of Richmond, and her husband, Chris, 32, contacted an adoption agency after the former was diagnosed with endometriosis in April 2017, which gave her a 1% chance of conceiving naturally, according to 7News.com.au.

The couple’s name was added to a three-year waiting list. According to the site, they were notified by a social worker in late January 2018 that they had been paired with a newborn girl. Sarah received the news just an hour after finding out she was pregnant for the first time.

The registered nurse stated, “I remember asking myself a million times that day, ‘How is this possible?”

Sarah and Chris took up their eight-week-pregnant adopted daughter on March 7, 2018.

“When I stepped into the hospital room, her birth [mom]was holding her and tenderly placing her in my arms, saying, ‘Meet your [mom], baby girl,’” Sarah explained. “We were in love with each other and genuinely cared for each other.”

Five days later, the couple received a phone call informing them that their new daughter’s birth parents had changed their minds and wanted her back.

“Desperately, I collapsed to the ground. ‘You’re joking, this is a joke, right?’ I kept repeating to my spouse. Sarah, who was feeding her newborn child when she got the call, stated

She was concerned that the discomfort would result in a miscarriage at the moment. Sarah stated, “I usually say the pain we felt that day was worse than our three years of infertility combined.”

Despite this, Sarah and her husband maintained they had no animosity against the child’s biological parents. “We would tell them how much we love them and how lucky [the]baby girl is to have them as parents if we could,” she said.

On October 17, 2018, Sarah allegedly went into labor and gave birth to their baby, Noah Howell.

The Howells received another contact from a social worker when Noah was a year old, notifying them that they had been paired with a baby boy. They named the 1-day-old youngster Levi after picking him up from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

According to the story, Sarah and Chris chose to foster another baby boy in June.

“After all, it’s what we’ve been praying for for so long,” Sarah said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.