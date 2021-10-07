After the birth of her newborn girl, Stacey Solomon updates her admirers.

Stacey Solomon has given her followers an update after giving birth to a baby girl at her Pickle Cottage home.

On Tuesday, Stacey’s 32nd birthday, she and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed their first daughter into the world.

The Loose Women panelist shared a video of her newborn sleeping on her chest on Instagram this afternoon.

As she thanked fans for their comments and support, Stacey was beaming with a large grin on her face.

The name of their kid, who is their second child together after two-year-old son Rex, is yet to be revealed.

“Joe has just gone for a walk with Rex and the boys are at school so I thought I’d just pop on here to say hello,” Stacey stated on her Instagram story today.

In the video, the 32-year-old sat in her pyjamas on her bed, while her kid was wrapped in a white blanket on her chest.

“I adore her, she’s incredible,” Stacey continued. The boys are great. I’m just overjoyed.

“It’s also nice to receive your messages. I sit and read them every time I feed her, and they’re the sweetest consolation ever, so thank you. We wish you a pleasant day.” In a series of heartwarming video clips, Stacey shared the circumstances of her home birth on Tuesday.

Stacey went to the hospital to be checked over, but her daughter was delivered at the family home Pickle Cottage.

She shared photos and videos of Joe supporting Stacey while she was on gas and air, as well as Joe cradling their son after the birth.

“She’s Here,” Stacey said on Instagram on Tuesday, announcing the birth.

“On mummy’s birthday, I was born at Pickle Cottage. Our little one… My lovely daughter, I wish you a very happy birthday… We all adore you more than you can comprehend.” “Your brothers, your father, and I are completely smitten.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for the most fantastic nine months of my life. We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with you now…”