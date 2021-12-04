After the birth of her ex-boyfriend Jamie’s baby, Louise Redknapp publishes a ‘clarifying’ statement.

After Heat Magazine reported that Louise Redknapp was in ‘despair’ following the birth of ex-husband Jamie’s child, Louise has spoken out.

The 47-year-old responded to Instagram to deny the magazine’s claims, writing that she is ‘enjoying her life.’

Last month, Jamie and his new wife, Swedish beauty Frida Andersson, had their first child, Raphael Anders Redknapp.

After ‘losing herself’ in marriage to Jamie, Louise Redknapp has big career news.

Following the front page accusations that she is in ‘despair’ over the birth of Jamie’s baby son, the former Eternal singer tagged Heat Magazine’s Instagram account in an Instagram post, writing ‘women are better than this.’

“I have my two darling boys who I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me, and I’m enjoying the time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could want for,” the mother-of-two continued.

“Here’s to all the ladies out there who are in control of their life and living their very best lives!” she concluded the message.

Louise is currently appearing in 9 to 5 The Musical, which is currently playing in Plymouth, a seaside town.

The 47-year-old actress recently uploaded a selfie of herself on a balcony with a male co-star, appearing happy.

“Morning Plymouth,” Louise captioned her snapshot of herself sitting by the water.

Louise’s legs were up on a table with a cup of coffee in a second photo. “A morning tea made by the beautiful @sonnylgrieveson,” she captioned the shot.

“And of course morning entertainment,” Louise remarked in a third Instagram story post.

