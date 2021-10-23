After the Bannon contempt vote, a Missouri newspaper blasts House Republicans, claiming they’coddle criminals.’

The editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch slammed House Republicans on Saturday for voting against a criminal contempt referral against Steve Bannon, a former White House aide to former President Donald Trump.

“For anyone who still needs proof,” the editorial board wrote in an article published Saturday afternoon, “most Republican House members last week supplied fresh evidence that the GOP—once the ‘law-and-order’ party—is now the party that coddles criminals.”

“By voting overwhelmingly against holding Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for his refusal to testify in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, this shameful roster (which includes all six of Missouri’s GOP House members) is once again interfering for a lawless ex-president who attempted to overthrow a valid election,” the editorial board added.

The referral to the Justice Department was approved by a vote of 229-202 in the House. Bannon was referred after he refused to cooperate with a subpoena issued by a House select committee probing the Capitol incident on January 6.

Last Monday, Bannon’s lawyer warned legislators that his client will ignore the subpoena, citing Trump’s executive privilege claims.

On Thursday, only nine Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bill: Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger, Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, Michigan’s Peter Meijer, Michigan’s Fred Upton, Ohio’s Anthony Gonzalez, South Carolina’s Nancy Mace, Washington’s Jaime Herrera Beutler, Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick, and New York’s John Katko.

Rep. Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican who opposed the contempt motion, noted out before the vote on Thursday that Bannon “was a private citizen before, after, and after January 6.”

“So, why is Steve Bannon of interest to the select committee?” It’s straightforward. According to NPR, he described himself as a “Democratic Party boogeyman.”

The editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch concluded that Bannon’s “crime” was “quite clear-cut,” and that an investigation “to identify exactly who did what in preparation of a mob attack on America’s government is not just acceptable but needed.”

“For such investigation, Congress has the legal right to summon key witnesses.” Those who refuse to comply with such subpoenas are breaking the law, according to the publication.

“And the party that wants to protect individuals who transgress the law should stop acting as if it cares about them.” This is a condensed version of the information.