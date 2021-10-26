After the backlash from Netflix, Dave Chappelle says, “You Will Not Summon Me.”

In a new stand-up set, comedian Dave Chappelle addressed the transgender community, declaring that he will not be “summoned” in the wake of the controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer.

Chappelle highlighted the impact of the criticism on the premiere of his new documentary, Untitled, in a five-minute video uploaded on Instagram. Speaking directly to transgender people, the 48-year-old comic said he’s open to having a conversation—but only under particular circumstances.

