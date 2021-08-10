After the baby’s mother’s boyfriend allegedly beats the toddler to death, the baby dies.

After reportedly beating his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter to death about a week ago, a guy in Spokane Valley, Washington, has been charged with assault.

According to KHQ, Mickey Brown, 19, was accused with assaulting the unnamed toddler. Her family stated the girl died on Sunday after being admitted to the hospital.

According to the local newspaper The Spokesman-Review, Brown was detained after the toddler was discovered in his car with life-threatening head injuries last Wednesday. He was arrested and taken into the Spokane County Jail shortly before 2:00 p.m. on a felony charge of child assault.

According to KHQ, the 19-year-old told detectives that he was giving the daughter a bath when she began to have a seizure. He then ran to a neighbor’s house for assistance, but tripped and fell on the girl.

According to the KHQ report, a pediatrician told deputies that the girl’s severe injuries “could not be logically explained.” Her injuries were also characterized as non-accidental, inflicted trauma indicative of child abuse, and they would “most certainly result in death,” according to the doctor.

Following the incident, the child’s mother was reportedly informed that her daughter had stopped breathing, had no pulse, and had a seizure. She allegedly told detectives that she left the child in Brown’s care and that she was unaware that anyone else was present at the time of the event.

Brown was set to appear in court for the first time on Monday.

Detectives from the Spokane Valley Major Crimes Unit are still looking into the matter.

In June, a 25-year-old babysitter was arrested when a kid was discovered dead in a bathtub while under his care in Florida.

Over the death of 3-year-old Jameson Nance, Joshua Manns was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated child abuse, and child negligence with grave bodily damage.

While Manns claimed the boy drowned, court documents suggest the child had been mistreated for weeks before his mother discovered him dead in their West Melbourne home’s bathtub on June 11. Furthermore, there were no symptoms of drowning in the child’s death, according to an autopsy.

The boy suffered a broken rib and teeth, as well as esophageal damage and seven knife wounds to the skull. At least three of the stab wounds appeared to be healing, according to the medical report.

A Department of Children and Families official went to the boy’s daycare to look into “strange injuries” the child had, including burns on his arm. The child was said to have made a complaint. Brief News from Washington Newsday.