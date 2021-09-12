After the award rolls over, a £5.4 million lottery jackpot is available.

On Wednesday, the National Lottery prize was estimated to be worth £5.4 million.

For Saturday’s (September 11) draw, there were no jackpot-winning tickets. The highest prize was believed to be worth £4.1 million.

One winner took home the second largest prize of £1 million for matching five numbers and the bonus ball, while 43 tickets took home £1,750 for matching five of the six numbers.

Lotto numbers 13, 52, 02, 54, 42, 38, and the bonus number 39 were the winning numbers.

A set of eight balls and the Merlin draw mechanism were used.

No one got all five numbers right to win the Lotto HotPicks, but three people got four of them right and won £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 20, 34, 18, 28, 05, with 1 as the Thunderball.

Although no one won the top prize of £500,000, eight lucky players each received £5,000 for matching five numbers.