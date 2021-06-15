After the Australia accord, automakers expect seamless trade relations “closer to home.”

Following the UK’s free trade agreement with Australia, automakers have asked for smoother linkages “closer to home.”

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the United Kingdom sold 20,000 cars to Australia in 2019, compared to 578,000 to the European Union.

According to a statement from Downing Street, the agreement with Australia will result in “tariff cuts of up to 5%, boosting demand for their exports” in the Midlands and Northern England.

“Australia is a key growing market, and the sector welcomes the principle agreement on a trade pact between the two countries,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

“There is some potential to expand our car exports if tariffs can be avoided, making UK manufacturers more competitive against international rivals, and we look forward to reviewing the finer details of the deal to ensure the agreement delivers for the automotive sector.

“However, given the industry’s interwoven structure and the importance of proximity, we must also assure smooth trading with markets closer to home.”

The UK’s participation in the EU single market and customs union expired on December 31, 2017, when the Brexit transition period ended.

Four out of every five cars manufactured in the United Kingdom is exported.