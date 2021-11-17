After the attacks on Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s health questions poll complicates the 2024 picture.

Over the last year, public opinion on President Joe Biden’s physical fitness for office has shifted dramatically, according to a new poll.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, much more individuals disagreed with the assertion that the president “is in good health” than agreed with it.

The poll’s findings come as Biden approaches his 79th birthday on Saturday, amid speculation about whether he would run for re-election and a CNN report suggesting a breach between those working for the president and those working with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poll was conducted between November 13 and November 15, with a two percent margin of error.

According to the poll, 40% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that Biden is in good health, while 50% disagreed.

According to Politico, the 10 percent difference represents a 29-point movement since Morning Consult last posed the subject in a poll in October 2020. By a 19-point margin, respondents said Biden was in good health in that poll.

When asked if they thought Biden was “mentally fit” for a high-ranking position, the response was more evenly split.

While 46 percent agreed “strongly” or “somewhat” that he was, the remaining 48 percent disagreed.

A poll of 1,998 registered voters also revealed that just over a third (34%) of people thought Biden was dynamic, with slightly more (37%) believing he was a clear communicator.

Meanwhile, 44 percent of respondents were satisfied with Biden’s performance, while more than half (53 percent) were not. In a Washington Post/ABC News poll released this week, his job approval rating hit a new low of 41%.

It followed a declining trend in his popularity during a challenging few months in office, which included the bungled US exit from Afghanistan, the pandemic, soaring inflation, and congressional disagreements over his social-spending plan.

According to Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster, the criticism of Biden’s age and verbal gaffes is “bleeding over into the mainstream a little” and is “bleeding over into the mainstream a little.”

Meanwhile, three dozen former and current Harris aides, government officials, and Democratic operatives told CNN this week that they believe she is being ignored and that her team is split. This is a condensed version of the information.