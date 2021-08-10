After the Athletic Bilbao ticket snafu, the Spirit of Shankly has demanded a refund from Liverpool.

Spirit of Shankly, a Liverpool fan organisation, has asked that fans who were unable to attend yesterday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao be refunded by the club.

For the upcoming season, the Reds have used Near Field Communication (NFC), which requires an electronic pass to be downloaded into a digital wallet on a mobile phone and then scanned for admittance.

For the Bilbao match, this new approach did not get off to a good start, with many fans waiting in long lines outside prior to kick-off, and some opting to go home after losing all patience.

Due to the 30-minute delay in kick-off, Liverpool issued a statement after the game apologizing and thanking fans for their “patience and understanding.”

Spirit of Shankly answered with their own message, calling for change in front of the next campaign.

“Today’s excitement of returning to Anfield quickly turned sour for thousands of Liverpool FC supporters,” an SOS statement claimed.

“For many, it was the first time they had gone to the stadium in nearly 18 months; for the club to see their new admission system in action before the opening home game of the season on August 21, it was the first time they had been to the stadium in over 18 months.

“The sights around the ground imply that Liverpool’s admission mechanism – supporters entering Anfield this season must have downloaded an NFC ticket to their smartphone, which they must then hold up at the turnstile before being clicked through – has failed with a large crowd on the first try.

“As the number of angry spectators needing assistance from stewards increased, so did the turmoil and, predictably, fury.

“Some were told to go to other turnstiles besides the one they were intended to access since they were available to anyone. It took up to eight attempts for some supporters, including one of Spirit of Shankly’s committee members, to acquire entry.

“This had the feeling of more than teething troubles, and it is alarming what will happen tomorrow when Liverpool play Osasuna, and in two weeks for the midday kick-off against Burnley with a full capacity,” SOS added.