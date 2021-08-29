After the Ashley Barnes incident, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘proved right’ with his statements about Burnley.

When Liverpool played Burnley last week, Ashley Barnes drew Jurgen Klopp’s attention, and the attacker put up another impressive performance against Leeds on Sunday.

Barnes and his strike partner Chris Wood were singled out by Reds manager Alex McLeish following his side’s 2-0 victory, much to the chagrin of Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

“You witnessed these Barnes and Wood challenges on Virgil (van Dijk) and Joel (Matip),” Klopp remarked.

“If we go back 10-15 years, I’m not sure if we’re making the correct decisions with these decisions. It’s too risky — it’s just difficult. The regulations are what they are, but you can’t defend yourself in these circumstances.”

Virgil van Dijk is enraged by Anthony Taylor’s dismissal of Liverpool’s claims.

Following the Liverpool match, there was much dispute about how true Klopp’s words were.

Barnes, on the other hand, certainly emphasized the German coach’s point against Leeds today, when he threw himself into a late tackle on Stuart Dallas, earning him a yellow card.

Chris Wood forced an Illan Meslier save before Barnes lunged into a strong challenge on full-back Dallas inside the Leeds box, delaying the offside flag.

Burnley’s more aggressive style has sparked debate when Klopp said that fans who enjoy their style of play instead watch wrestling.

Here’s what football fans are saying on social media today, with many claiming that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been “proven correct”:

Earlier in the Sky coverage, Liverpool star Graeme Souness offered his thoughts on Burnley, claiming that their style of play is crucial for the squad to contend.

“They’ve been combative. At half-time, Souness told Sky Sports, “It looks ugly, but that’s how defence has to be; you saw Arsenal [yesterday]not touch tight, but today the players are ready for a scrap.”

“I have no idea why the flag doesn’t go up; if it did [for Wood offside], Barnes wouldn’t have received a yellow card.

“I’m not recommending that tackle since it’s late and puts the opponent in danger.”

Despite the official’s delay in allowing the challenge to take place, Leeds may believe they should have been playing against ten men in the second half. “The summary has come to an end.”