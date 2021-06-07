After the arrival of Lili, Meghan and Harry have settled into life as a family of four.

After the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life as a family of four.

Lili, the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-younger Windsor’s sister, was born at 11:40 a.m. on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz.

The choice pays honor to the monarch at a difficult time for the Windsors, who are mourning the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Lilibet is the Queen’s family nickname.

They’ve also had to deal with heartbreak and conflict since the Sussexes, who stepped down as senior working royals last year, threw the monarchy into disarray with their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

In the weeks after, Harry has made further provocative comments about his family, and he and his brother William have had a long-running feud.

“We are all overjoyed by the good news of the arrival of baby Lili,” William and Kate’s official Twitter account wrote. Best wishes to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.”

The newborn is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild, according to the monarchy’s official Twitter account, which published a photo from Harry and Meghan’s wedding day and congratulated them on their arrival.

“On June 4, we were graced with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” Harry and Meghan said on their Archewell website in a thank-you note.

"She is all we could have hoped for, and we are eternally thankful.