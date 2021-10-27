After the arrest of a man indicted for threats, Matt Gaetz claims the DOJ was “biased against Republicans.”

On Tuesday, Representative Matt Gaetz accused the Justice Department of being “prejudiced towards Republicans” for not being forceful enough in apprehending a person who reportedly made him death threats.

Last Wednesday, Gatez, a Florida Republican, spoke on the House floor about threats made against him. In the days coming up to his address, he claimed, someone who vowed to kill him on Twitter flew to Washington, D.C.

Despite the Capitol Police purportedly recommending it, he stated that the Justice Department declined to arrest this person.

“I believe someone is attempting to assassinate me, and if they succeed, I want my constituents and family to know who prevented their arrest,” Gaetz stated.

In the days after his statement, Gaetz was arrested in connection with a different incident involving death threats. Eugene Huelsman, a man who allegedly threatened him and his family, was arrested in the Los Angeles region, according to Politico.

In an indictment, prosecutors claimed Huelsman made threats on January 9, just days after the violent incident at the US Capitol.

“Tell [M.G.] to keep an eye on his back and his children… He allegedly wrote, “I’m coming for him, he’s going to f****** die… I’m going to f****** kill him.” “Be on the lookout; I’m coming for you.” I’m going to shoot you, and I’m going to shoot one of your f****** kids as well.” The indictment was issued in May, Gaetz told Politico, but it was only unsealed after his criticism.

“If they cared about our safety, they’d arrest all of the people who break federal law and threaten to kill us, not just a few…

“I believe the Justice Department is biased towards Republicans,” he stated.

On Friday, Huelsman is scheduled to appear in front of a magistrate judge in Pensacola, Florida.

According to The Casper Star-Tribune, a man from Laramie, Wyoming named Christopher Podlesnik was arrested in March for reportedly making threats over the phone against Gaetz, both of Wyoming’s U.S. senators, and several state officials.

In voicemails to other MPs, Podlesnik allegedly proceeded to threaten Gaetz, according to the publication.

“I’m not going to [expletive]ask you why you [expletive]think you should. This is a brief summary.