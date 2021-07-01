After the apartments in Miami collapsed, Biden offered comfort and money to rebuild.

After a high-rise building on the Florida coast collapsed, President Joe Biden extended comfort to the bereaved and pledged federal support for efforts to find the missing and rebuild.

Mr. Biden went to Surfside to see the destruction and meet first responders looking for survivors amid the rubble, in what appeared to be the deadliest tragedy of his short presidency.

However, construction was halted before Mr Biden arrived because of worries about the stability of the piece that was still standing.

Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill, arrived in Florida one week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachside condominium collapsed, killing at least 18 people and leaving 145 people missing.

Hundreds of first responders and search-and-rescue professionals have laboriously combed the rubble for signs of life. Since the initial hours after the collapse, no one has been saved.

At a press conference regarding the fall, Mr Biden stated, “This is life and death.” “We can accomplish it; simply doing what needs to be done by everyone makes a difference.”

The president stated that the federal government has the “power to pay up 100% of the cost” of the search and clean-up, and urged local leaders to seek help from Washington.

Mr Biden said, “You all know it because a lot of you have been through it as well.” “There will be a lot of grief, fear, and sorrow in the days and months ahead, as well as the need for psychological care. As a result, we’re not leaving.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava briefed Mr. Biden on the situation.

In a moment of “unprecedented devastating disaster,” the mayor praised efforts to work across party lines, saying that the unified government and community response “is what gives us hope.”

Mr. DeSantis, a rumored Republican presidential candidate in 2024, told Mr. Biden that the administration’s “cooperation has been excellent,” adding that it has “not just been helpful at the federal level, but. (This is a brief piece.)