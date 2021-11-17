After the announcement of reforms in response to the murder of Elijah McCain, the police chief reassures officers.

Following the assassination of Elijah McCain, a suburban Denver police agency has decided to improve. According to the Associated Press, the police chief reassured officers on the street that the change poses no threat.

The agreement’s key objectives are to reduce excessive use of force and improve tracking and transparency in how officers interact with the public. Additionally, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser stated that the police and fire services should have a more diversified personnel.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson stated, “We are not going to shy away from reform.” “This consent decree is nothing to be terrified of for the officers on the street.” The change was spurred by a civil rights investigation that discovered a pattern of racially discriminatory policing and excessive force in the police department. Weiser began the probe in response to public outrage following the death of McClain, a Black man, in a chokehold and ketamine injection by paramedics in 2019.

Aurora will be monitored for around five years to see if it is adhering to the plan and reaching its objectives. According to Aurors City Manager Jim Twombly, part of the arrangement includes paying for the monitor, which might cost up to $250,000 per year.

The fire service ceased using ketamine in September 2020, according to Fire Chief Fernande Gray, and has no plans to reintroduce it.

Aurora municipal officials have stated that they support the idea, which also includes the Aurora Fire Department. It is still up to approval by the city council.

The strategy is based on the findings of the civil rights inquiry. Based on their proportionate representation of the population, Aurora police used about 2.5 times more force against people of color than against whites, according to the investigation. Despite the fact that Black people make up approximately 15% of the city’s population, nearly half of the people officers used force against were Black, according to the police department’s use-of-force records, according to Weiser’s office.

The city participated with the investigation and the agreement negotiations.

Wilson, who took over as chief after McClain’s death, said the investigation’s results were upsetting to many officers, the majority of whom are devoted to fair policing.

