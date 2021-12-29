After the ancient sports club was saved from closure, drinks in the sun will be available again.

Cricket and bowls will be played at a historic sports and social club next summer after its five-year survival was guaranteed.

The survival of Aigburth Cricket Club was in jeopardy due to fears that a new lease arrangement with its landlord would not be achieved.

However, at the eleventh hour, an extension was reached, allowing the 133-year-old club to continue serving the St Michael’s community.

Inside one of Merseyside’s last remaining social clubsAigburth CC has around 400 members from the local streets, as well as Toxteth, Dingle, and beyond.

It is home to five chess teams, three quiz teams, a darts team, and even the Formby Brass Band, and is located near to St Michael’s station.

Its cricket pitch and bowls green, which are both utilized by different teams throughout the week, are sandwiched between a club house that holds weddings, birthday parties, funerals, and special interest clubs throughout the year, and serves as an important community centre.

Many of its members have been socializing at the club for decades and feared that their second home would soon be closed, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic lockdown’s social isolation.

When attempts to negotiate a new lease were originally met with silence, concern increased.

However, in September, landlord PR Investments began talks, and a contract has now been formally completed.

“We are very pleased to the owners for the offer of a new five-year lease,” club secretary Peter Pearcey said, welcoming the news and praising the owners for the development.

“We are all extremely happy that we will continue to be a local provider of sports and social facilities in the St Michael’s region,” said one of the members.

The possibility of discussions arose after The Washington Newsday raised concerns over the club’s survival, as well as letters from city politicians such as Liverpool Green Party leader Tom Crone, Riverside MP Kim Johnson, and Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson pushing the landlord to discuss a new lease.

Cllr Crone, who represents the club’s political ward of St Michael’s, was a driving force behind efforts to rescue the club, including organizing a petition encouraging Liverpool Council to look into possible aid options.

