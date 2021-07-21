After the amber list was changed, EasyJet announced an update on flights this summer.

After the government modified its attitude on foreign travel, EasyJet has published a flight update for this summer.

People who have been completely vaccinated in the UK no longer need to be quarantined when they arrive from countries on the Amber List.

EasyJet has stated that it intends to fly roughly 60% of its pre-pandemic schedule during the peak holiday season, but that last-minute bookings have resulted in less than half of its summer flights being sold.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, has tested positive for Covid.

The low-cost carrier’s capacity for the July to September quarter is up significantly over the previous three months, when it was only 17 percent of 2019 levels.

It expects a significant increase in demand in the fourth quarter to September 30 due to the reopening of travel in continental Europe and the relaxation of restrictions for fully vaccinated people in the UK.

However, because to the habit of clients purchasing at the last minute, its flights are only 44% sold for July to September, compared to 69 percent in the same quarter of 2019.

EasyJet has stated that it is concentrating its timetable on continental European routes, citing the fact that Europe has reopened its travel faster than the United Kingdom.

To satisfy the increased demand, the airline is increasing flights to 74 countries on the amber list, including Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Cyprus.

As a result, Europe now accounts for two-thirds of its bookings, compared to the normal 50-50 split.

Johan Lundgren, the company’s CEO, warned that if the UK does not loosen travel restrictions in line with its European neighbors, it risks being left behind.

“The United Kingdom is falling behind,” he remarked.

“The rest of Europe is unraveling and opening up.”

According to easyJet, airline traffic in the Netherlands has already increased above pre-pandemic levels since the country reopened.

Mr. Lundgren went on to say that the UK’s travel limitations, as well as “expensive and needless testing” for low-risk places, “simply don’t make sense.”

“You can go into a packed nightclub without a face mask or immunization, yet you couldn’t sleep on a beach in Europe,” he explained.

Following the UK government’s announcement, the group’s weekly bookings increased fivefold. “The summary has come to an end.”