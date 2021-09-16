After the alleged rape perpetrator was released from prison, the victim committed suicide.

A 16-year-old girl committed herself in the Indian state of Maharashtra after the guy accused of raping her was just released on bail, according to authorities.

According to senior inspector Nitin Phatangare of the Jaripatka police station, the girl hanged herself from the ceiling of the Nagpur city home she lived with her father, stepmother, and brother.

In June, she was raped by one of her stepmother’s relatives, according to authorities.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed, and the suspected rapist, who was not identified, was detained and charged with rape.

According to Phatangare, the girl has been sad since her rapist was freed on bond from the central jail.

According to the police inspector, a case of accidental death was filed following the suicide, and the teen’s body was sent for a post-mortem.

The victim’s identify was withheld to preserve her privacy, as directed by the Supreme Court in situations involving sexual assault.

Last June, in the state of Rajasthan, an accused rapist who had been released on bail allegedly killed the lady he had previously raped.

According to Additional Director General of Police Ravi Prakash Meharda, the man, identified as Netram, was detained on June 14 after fatally stabbing the nameless woman at her home in Nagani, Sirohi two days before. He was detained in November after the victim said he had raped her, and a complaint was filed against him.

Prior to the killing, Netram, who had been free on bail since April, allegedly threatened the victim to withdraw the rape accusation against him.

The victim, a widowed neighbor of Netram’s, allegedly did not reply to him.

On June 12, Netram allegedly barged into the woman’s home and stabbed her to death while she slept.

He was also charged with hurting the woman’s younger sister, who was there at the time of the attack and attempted to defend her older sister.

Despite the fact that an alarm had been sounded, Netram managed to flee the scene, but police were able to apprehend him later.