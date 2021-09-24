After the alleged hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes, 11 people have been charged and eight have been arrested.

According to Richmond police, eleven people have been charged and eight more have been arrested in the suspected hazing murder of Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes.

Oakes passed away in February after being invited to a Delta Chi fraternity party. Oakes died of a type of alcohol intoxication known as “ethanol toxicity,” according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and his death was deemed “an accident,” according to ABC’s 8 News.

The Oakes family said in a statement received by 8 News that these allegations and arrests may result in some type of justice and “protection from hazing” for young, impressionable college students. For our family, the last seven months have been excruciating.”

“Please don’t tell us they’re just lads. Adam was a young youngster at the time. He still had the rest of his life ahead of him. These young men will have more opportunities and a brighter future than he will. He will never graduate from high school, marry, have children, or have the opportunity to mature into the person he was born to be. That was taken from him. “They took it from us,” the family said in a statement.

The family earlier stated that they were conducting their own investigation into Oakes’ death, claiming that he was discovered dead on a couch outside of campus in February, as published by The Washington Post in March. The family was allegedly dissatisfied with the way the police and the university handled the case at the time.

“Answers are required. Courtney White, Oakes’ cousin, told The Washington Post at the time, “We want to know what occurred and why.” “What was he thinking at the time?” I wondered. “How could we have kept him safe?”

