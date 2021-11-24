After the Ahmaud Arbery verdict, how much prison time could the McMichaels and William Bryan face?

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were all found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020, and while they were convicted on various crimes, they all face the possibility of life in prison.

A jury found the McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murdering Arbery and several other offenses on Wednesday. Felony murder carries a mandatory minimum penalty of life in prison, and all three men were convicted of numerous charges of felony murder.

A court will decide whether they are sentenced to life in prison with or without parole, but according to the Associated Press, a person must serve at least 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Even if the men are given parole, it is unlikely that they will be released after 30 years because they were each convicted of multiple more counts that might result in decades more in prison.

According to the Associated Press, Travis McMichael was found guilty of one count of malice murder, which carries the same sentence as felony murder. Three further counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one act of false imprisonment, and one case of criminal attempt to commit a felony were also found against him.

Each count of aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; false imprisonment carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; and criminal intent to commit a felony carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, or half the time a person could have served if the crime was successful.

Except for intentional murder, Gregory McMichael was found guilty on the same charges as his son, Travis. That implies that, on top of their life sentences, both might face an additional 50 years or more in prison.

Bryan was originally charged with the same nine offenses as the McMichaels, but one of his aggravated assault charges was lowered to simple assault on Tuesday. It’s a minor charge that can land you in jail for up to a year. So, on top of his life sentences, Bryan could face up to 32 years in prison.

Arbery, 25, was tragically shot in February of 2020, but his death was not widely publicized until a video of the shooting surfaced.