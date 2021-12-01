After the addition of Claudio Taffarel to Jurgen Klopp’s coaching team, new Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward was observed.

Claudio Taffarel, the Brazil World Cup-winning goalkeeper, has been recruited to Liverpool’s shot-stopping unit at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Alisson Becker has previously expressed his respect for Taffarel, and the Reds’ number one has suggested his idol to Liverpool after working with the Brazilian national team.

And the 55-year-old has been sighted at the club’s Kirby training camp with incoming sporting director Julian Ward, who will take over from Michael Edwards.

Ward, who is proficient in Portuguese, has already increased his responsibilities as he prepares to take over from Edwards in the summer, as evidenced by the video below.

Taffarel, a 1994 World Cup winner with Brazil, has recently worked closely with Alisson and Manchester City No. 1 Ederson, whom Klopp considers to be the top two keepers in the world.

“We spoke to Ali since two of the finest goalies in the world are Brazilians, and so we found a solution with Taffarel as a really nice addition to our entire coaching group,” the Reds boss stated.

“We truly believe it can provide us with a new perspective, allowing us to look at things in new ways.”

“We genuinely want to be a proper goalkeeping school in world football, which is why we’re bringing in a third goalie coach with a lot of expertise.”

Taffarel will collaborate with John Achterberg and Jack Robinson to help the Reds’ goalkeepers improve their performance.