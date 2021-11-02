After the 8-year-old refuses to speak about her mother’s alleged affair, her father slits her throat.

According to authorities, a father was arrested when his 8-year-old daughter refused to speak about her mother’s suspected affair when the man questioned her about it.

Radhakrishnan, 34, was detained by police on Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slicing her throat after barging into a home where his two daughters lived with his separated wife. According to The Indian Express, the incident occurred on Oct. 30 in Chennai, a city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan frequently accused his wife of adultery, and the two had been living apart for the past few months as a result of their conflicts. When the incident occurred, the 8-year-old child was alone at the residence. The child’s mother had gone out to work, and her 5-year-old sibling was staying with relatives, according to authorities.

Radhakrishnan allegedly barged into his daughter’s home late at night and began asking her about who had visited his mother while he was away. The victim, on the other hand, was completely unaware of the situation and did not answer to his questions.

“He was worried that someone was coming to the house while he was out, and the youngster couldn’t tell him,” an investigating officer told The Times of India.

When his daughter did not respond, Radhakrishnan became enraged and began stabbing her on the shoulders and arms with a knife he had taken from the kitchen. When the girl cried for help, he threatened her and slit her throat with the knife, according to authorities.

The woman was transported to a neighboring hospital by her neighbors, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival. After violently stabbing his daughter, Radhakrishnan fled the scene. He then confessed to the crime and surrendered to the police.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

In India, a dad was arrested last month for reportedly drowning his 2-month-old newborn girl because he suspected his wife was having an affair. Mallikarjuna, a suspect from the state of Andhra Pradesh, admitted to the child’s death, but said he didn’t think it was his because the kid didn’t look like anyone in the family.