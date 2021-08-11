After the $3.5 trillion budget plan passed the Senate, Donald Trump called it a “assault on our nation.”

After the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget plan passed the Senate early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump declared Americans were being “robbed.”

“Good morning, America!” says the narrator. The Radical Democrats advanced a scheme that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America while you were all sleeping,” Trump declared in a statement. “This bill is a direct attack on our country, our communities, and the American Dream.”

He argued that the law will “destroy” US borders, overburden schools, and make the country less secure.

“It raises taxes like we’ve never seen before, while also raising the cost of numerous products you buy every day (gas, groceries, and much more). “And don’t forget about the ridiculous Green New Deal,” Trump added. “You are being robbed in the dead of night, America. It’s time to get up and go!”

After more than a dozen hours of debate on amendments, the $3.5 trillion budget proposal was adopted 50-49 along party lines. The economic package includes significant social safety net increases.

After the bill was passed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer observed, “Well, it’s been quite a night.” “Look, we still have a long way to go, but we’ve made significant progress toward our goal of remaking America.”

