After the 2020 Euro final, Kane consoles his teammates.

The three players who missed the penalties received words of encouragement from England captain Harry Kane.

Kane, who scored in the shootout alongside Harry Maguire, told the BBC: “Penalties are probably the worst thing in the world when you lose.” Even though it wasn’t our night, it was a tremendous tournament, and we should be proud of ourselves and hold our heads high.

“Of course, it’ll sting for a while, but we’re on the right track, and perhaps we’ll be able to improve next year.

“A penalty can be missed by anyone. We’ll learn from it, and the lads will benefit. It will give us greater motivation to perform well in next year’s World Cup.”