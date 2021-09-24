After the 11th inmate dies in custody, the New York Attorney General is investigating Rikers Island.

After an 11th detainee died while in police custody, New York Attorney General Letitia James launched an investigation into the treatment of inmates at Rikers Island.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York received James’ letter [which was posted on Twitter]on Friday. James began the letter by expressing her office’s “severe concerns” about the circumstances at the Department of Corrections’ Rikers Island jails, as well as the impact such conditions have on the health and safety of those who work and are jailed there.

James went on to say that Rikers has broken specific state statutes governing correctional guards and detainee treatment. She also mentioned the “nine jailed inmate deaths” since April 1.

Two detainees have died in police custody at Rikers Island in the last week, bringing the total to 11 deaths in police custody in 2021.

James concluded his letter by urging Judge Swain to take “immediate remedial action” to “enhance security, access to medical treatment, and suitable living circumstances for everyone at Rikers Island and the Vernon C. Bain Center (VCBC).”

On September 21, James, together with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, paid a visit to Rikers Island. She said she was “very troubled” by what she saw at the 89-year-old facility while she was there.

In a news statement, James said, “For years, Rikers has been plagued by dysfunction, neglect, and brutality, and it’s evident we’ve reached a breaking point.” “These conditions have resulted in an extraordinary and tragic number of deaths, and immediate action is required. I’m looking at all of my office’s legal options right now to deal with this serious situation.”

James has long been a proponent of reform in New York’s jails and for-profit prisons. She has also called for the closing of Rikers Island, which is set to close in the near future. This is a condensed version of the information.