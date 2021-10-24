After testing positive two days before his vaccine appointment, a 25-year-old man died of COVID.

After getting pneumonia and spending more than a month in the hospital, a 25-year-old California man died of COVID-19 earlier this month.

Alberto Valencia Vidales, his fiancée, informed television station KSEE that the couple had arranged vaccine appointments two days before he tested positive for COVID.

The virus “doesn’t leave anyone out; it’s the devil’s playground,” Ali McDaniel said. “And all I ask is that no one else has to play in it like we have.” McDaniel was inoculated and told the television station that Vidales’ final request was for her to receive the vaccine.

She expressed her regrets by saying, “So many regrets.” “It’s just the sense of urgency. I’ve lost what everyone in my generation has lost. Weddings, several children, and a house are all in the horizon.” Vidales served in the Laton Unified School District in California as a security guard and a school resource officer.

Vidales’ uncle and grandfather died of COVID-19 in January, according to KSEE.

Vidales was sent to the hospital on August 17th “due of difficulties with Covid,” according to a GoFundMe page set up for Vidales’ mother after his death.

On August 27, he was put on a ventilator and then an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) equipment. The heart and lungs can rest by using ECMO equipment to extract, oxygenate, and replace blood in the body.

Vidales’ physicians “tried all in their power to help him,” according to the GoFundMe.

“They never gave up,” the post stated, “but Alberto took his last breath on October 2nd, 2021.”

“Our hearts have been broken! Pinky, or Alberto, was a bright, ambitious, witty, and amusing young man. He was the party’s clown and the life of the party! And, of course, everyone’s favorite! To keep his memory alive, his family has just photos and movies.” It was also included.

“He will be remembered for the rest of his life. Alberto is the third member of this family to die as a result of Covid this year.” The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Vidales’ family via a GoFundMe page early Sunday.

According to statewide data, just over 72% of California residents have had full COVID-19 vaccination. Another 8% of residents have received only a partial vaccination.

California health officials remark on their website tracking COVID-19 data that unvaccinated people were 12 times more likely to be between September 26 and October 2. This is a condensed version of the information.