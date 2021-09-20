After testing positive for COVID-19, a Trump supporter has “brutal” symptoms.

After contracting the novel coronavirus, a 28-year-old right-wing activist and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist from Florida, who earlier claimed that food poisoning was more fatal than COVID-19, is now pleading for prayers.

Laura Loomer, an Arizona native, revealed on the pro-Donald Trump social media platform GETTR on Wednesday that she had recently gotten COVID-19 and had been sick the day before, according to the Miami Herald.

Loomer, a former Republican candidate for the state’s 21st congressional district in the 2020 House of Representatives elections, stated, “I am in so much pain.”

“I had a fever, chills, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, and severe body aches that made my entire body feel like it had been struck by a bus, and after resting for a few hours, my symptoms began to remind me of how I felt when I had a bad case of the flu a few years ago,” she explained.

Loomer, who said she had never received a COVID-19 vaccine and has no plans to do so, later revealed she was in significantly more pain on the Telegram chat platform.

“Please just pray for me. “I can’t even begin to describe how debilitating COVID’s physical aches and nausea are,” she said.

Loomer has purportedly been treated by biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with antibiotic Azithromycin, anti-malaria medicine Hydroxychloroquine, and an investigational monoclonal antibody cocktail.

Loomer also stated that she was using the OrthoMune vitamin supplement. She previously stated that she intended to obtain the human form of the horse dewormer Ivermectin, which is an unproven COVID-19 treatment that medical professionals advise against.

According to an Insider investigation, Loomer minimized the coronavirus in December, comparing it to food poisoning from eating “poor fajitas.”

“I’m hoping to get COVID merely to show people that I’ve had food poisoning outbreaks that were far more dangerous and life-threatening than a hyped-up virus. Have you ever had a terrible batch of fajitas? On conservative microblogging site Parler, Loomer was cited as saying, “That will kill you faster than COVID.”

According to data published by The New York Times, Florida had registered 3,394,954 COVID-19 cases and 51,240 deaths as of Monday. Approximately 66 percent of citizens in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 56 percent having received all three doses.

According to The Miami Herald, Loomer has been banned from Twitter because of her anti-Muslim remarks.