After testing COVID positive in mid-flight, a woman locks herself in an airplane bathroom for five hours.

After testing positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a flight to Iceland, a West Michigan school teacher had to isolate herself inside the bathroom.

Marisa Fotieo of Chicago was on route to Reykjavik on an Icelandair flight when the incident occurred on Dec. 20. According to Today, her father and brother accompanied her on the journey.

Fotieo claimed she started feeling sore in her throat around midway through the flight and decided to test herself with a quick test she brought with her.

“I just took my fast test and brought it into the bathroom, and there were two lines (indicating a positive test) within what felt like two seconds,” Fotieo told Today.

She then opted to spend the rest of the voyage alone in the airplane restroom, since she didn’t want to infect the other 150 passengers.

In a TikTok video that has been seen over 4 million times, Fotieo captured the scene of her voyage in the plane’s tiny bathroom.

Fotieo credits flight attendant Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eirksdóttir with keeping her calm during the ordeal. The attendant requested her to wait in the washroom while she figured out what she should do next.

WZZM 13 quoted Fotieo as saying, “I could hear anything over the intercom that indicated something about a passenger on board testing positive.”

There was no room for Fotieo on the airplane because it was already full. “I said I’d simply stay in the bathroom for the duration of the journey because there were like 150 people on board,” Fotieo explained. “Rocky was so wonderful,” she continued, “he brought me water and snacks and assured me that would be my own little sanctuary.” When Fotieo’s brother and father arrived, they both tested negative, and the two proceeded to Switzerland as planned. She was required to quarantine in Iceland for ten days at the Red Cross Humanitarian Hotel, which was provided to her free of charge.

“They have medical personnel here who check on me and bring me food three times a day,” Fotieo explained, “and looking back, I’m really glad everything turned out the way it had to because I’ve been cozy in here.”

On December 30, her quarantine will complete, and her father and brother will return to Reykjavik. They intend to spend four days in Iceland, participating in activities such as snowmobiling and viewing the Northern Lights.