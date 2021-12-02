After ten years, Little Mix is taking a hiatus.

Little Mix have confirmed that they will be “taking a break” from the group.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards will be pursuing new solo projects after ten years of touring together.

They announced on social media that they will stay together until the end of the Confetti tour in May of next year, and that they aim to record music together again soon.

They also stated that Little Mix is “forever” when announcing the break.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year, we are going to be taking a sabbatical from Little Mix,” they said on Instagram.

“It’s been a beautiful non-stop trip for ten years, and we feel the time is appropriate to take a break so we can recover and work on some other projects,” they added.

“We can’t thank you enough for your unwavering love and support from the start. We adore each and every one of you.

“We’re not breaking up; Little Mix isn’t going anywhere.” In the future, we have plans for more songs, tours, and performances. We’ve had so many wonderful memories with you, and we can’t wait to share much more with you.

“We’re sisters, and we’ll always have each other in our life, as well as you, the fans.” Little Mix is here to stay. We’ll see you on the road! Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne x” Fans were heartbroken, but they swore to wait for their return.

“Take as much time as you need, y’all deserve it after working so hard for so long,” Carol added. “I’ll always be here for you,” says the narrator. “I’m crying yet I’m delighted for yous at the same time, sisters forever,” Chloe said. “Hahah hilarious you know who else said that *cough cough* one direction *cough cough*,” another person said. The announcement comes nearly a year after Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the band in December 2020, citing that being a part of it “had a toll on her mental health.”