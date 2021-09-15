After tempting the cat, the teen ‘boots’ it through the air.

After a teen was observed “booting” a cat across a street, witnesses stated they were in tears.

A gang of roughly six boys, aged 15 to 17, were going down Pemberton Road in Woodchurch, Wirral, according to an eyewitness.

“One of them kneeled down and called a small black and white cat across the road,” he explained (mostly black had a collar on, looked to be about 8-12 months by its size).

“As the cat approached him, the other lad dashed up and kicked it over the air.”

The cat ran down Grasswood Road, according to the witness, as the band of youngsters went off towards The Meadow on the estate, all dressed in black, some with long, curly hair and two wearing balaclavas.

The account was widely attacked on Facebook, with many condemning the teen and the rest of the group.

One person said on Crimewatch Wirral, “Feel nauseous and want to cry so much.”

“No matter what we do or say now, someone’s little pet has been harmed.

“I despise living in a world where so much evil exists.”

“Some of these feral youths need to be straightened out, otherwise they will stay the same throughout their adult lives,” another added.

“And those who kick small defenseless animals around to show how tough they are on their mates need to be dealt with.”

“I am so upset and fuming after reading this!!” one person remarked, while others labeled the group “scum bags.” Another added, “I am so outraged and fuming after reading this!! What kind of person would do such a thing to an animal?! I’m sorry, but I’m at a loss for words.”