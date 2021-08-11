After telling the gang they couldn’t play with their football, two boys were stabbed.

After refusing to let him and his buddies play with their football, a 14-year-old boy stabbed two other boys.

During a battle on Liverpool’s waterfront involving a large number of youths, the boy knifed the two 15-year-old victims in the buttocks.

The juvenile attacker pulled a knife from a backpack and stabbed one child from behind, according to shocking CCTV footage uploaded on social media.

However, a barrage of rapid blows from one of his victims knocked the cowardly kid down, allowing them both to flee.

The two parties were “total strangers,” according to District Judge Wendy Lloyd, who added, “What is really frightening about these attacks on the lads is that it was all over nothing at all.”

The Walton youngster, who, like his victims, cannot be identified due to their age, appeared in court with his mother.

Two counts of wounding with intent to cause severe bodily damage were acknowledged by the child, who was dressed in a hooded top, tracksuit bottoms, and trainers.

He also admitted to having a “black handled knife with a jagged edge” in public on Friday, July 23 at around 9.45 p.m.

According to prosecutor Rachel Chandler, police got reports of a big gathering of boys and girls congregated near the Pump House tavern. At the time, the only information available was that one of the boys had been stabbed.

She added cops discovered the two victims, who were treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after receiving first aid from officers.

Victim A required stitches for a stab wound to the buttocks and also had “many cuts on his stomach,” according to Ms Chandler.

Victim B also required stitches for two stab wounds to the buttocks, according to the court.

The guys said police they were out with friends in Liverpool city centre, strolling towards the Royal Albert Dock while “kicking a football between themselves.”

They walked passed the youngster and his male and female pals, who begged if they may “kick their ball,” but the victims said “no.”

“It is said there were then,” Ms Chandler added.

