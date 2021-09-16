After taking their toddler to the clinic with injuries, the parents were shocked.

When her toddler’s bruises turned out to be cancer symptoms, a mother was shocked.

In May, Kimberley McFarquhar, 31, noticed her three-year-old son Harry McFarquhar had some little bruises on his knees, but chalked it up to him being an active toddler who had fallen down a lot.

When Harry, now four, was having trouble breathing and covid was ruled out, Kimberley and her 37-year-old mortgage representative husband James McFarquhar assumed he had a chest infection.

The family was ordered to leave the children’s disco. once the staff of Pontins approaches dad

After a few trips to the doctor and the hospital, the couple was taken aback when physicians diagnosed him with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and immediately started him on intensive therapy.

After office worker Kimberley was told she wouldn’t be able to conceive owing to chemotherapy James, who is now in remission, received for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in 2015, Harry was hailed a “miracle” baby.

Despite the fact that James is in remission from a blood malignancy, multiple consultants have informed him that Harry’s subsequent diagnosis is unconnected and simply a “terrible coincidence.”

Four months into Harry’s arduous chemotherapy treatment, the mother-of-one is sharing her family’s experience to encourage parents to seek medical attention for any unexpected symptoms.

“When I heard the word ‘leukaemia,’ I simply thought ‘he’s going to die,’” Kimberley, from Northampton, East Midlands, said.

Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia had just died of leukemia around the time Harry was diagnosed, and it was vivid in my mind.

“I couldn’t get the thought out of my mind; it was terrifying.”

“It was a huge blow; you just don’t imagine it will ever happen to you.”

Playful Harry began to seem pale in February, and on the advice of Kimberley’s nurse mother, Claire Hancock, he was taken to the doctor and given a blood test to rule out anemia, which came back negative.

He was fatigued and bruised on his legs in the beginning of May, which Kimberley attributed to him running around and playing with his friends at pre-school.

When Harry developed signs of a chest infection, he went to the doctor again, who prescribed medication. “The summary has come to an end.”