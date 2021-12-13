After taking the train from the suburbs to Manhattan, a teen couple becomes missing.

Police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a Long Island adolescent pair, both 15, on a train excursion from suburban Suffolk County to New York on December 9.

The two may, however, have been seen together in Times Square, according to cops.

Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, were last seen at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station on Dec. 9 with the intention of boarding a 3:11 p.m. train to Manhattan, according to authorities. They were, however, reported missing later that evening. Despite the fact that it is unclear whether they boarded the train, Patch says that the couple was at Times Square.

While Vincent is depicted as a white man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Kaileigh is described as a white woman standing 5 feet tall and weighing 118 pounds. She was last spotted wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with the words “Lil Peep” on it.

The family, on the other hand, believes they have changed their hairdo and color. Both are located in Manorville, east of the Ronkonkoma rail station and 80 minutes by train from Manhattan’s Penn Station.

They had never gone away before, according to their parents. Joe Catalano, Kaileigh’s father, remarked, “This definitely stunned me.” “My kid is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad. She’s a nice young lady. I’m not sure what drove them to do this.” Kaileigh’s mother, Ehrin Catalano, claimed Kaileigh’s cheer team’s Christmas celebration was this weekend, and the teen had chosen a dress but never showed up. “We were chatting about her Sweet 16 the night before, no arguments,” Ehrin Catalano added.

She went on to say that the couple rarely came into New York City from Long Island’s East End, with the exception of last weekend, when they went to see Vincent’s family’s Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center.

According to the friend who dropped them off, he assumed they intended to return to the location. Both of them left their cellphones at home and haven’t spoken to their families since.

Vincent’s family also claims that he had no troubles at home and was a wonderful child.

Joe Catalano fears the couple’s lives are in jeopardy. “It can get dangerous quite quickly when you have two teenagers…with limited resources,” he warned. “And Manhattan isn’t what it used to be. For any adolescent, any city is unsafe “‘I told Fox News,’ he said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact 911 or the Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Precinct detectives at 631-852-8752.