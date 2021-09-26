After taking over the bar one day before lockdown, the landlady alters it.

A former customer service manager turned bar landlord proved to be an inspired decision by taking a plunge into the unknown with a career transition.

Debbie Topping took over the Horse & Jockey on Birchfield Road in Widnes a day before lockdown in March, just as the world was entering its own new era of uncertainty and change.

Despite the constraints of the time, the businesswoman successfully transformed the bar and has since moved on to her second location, The Star Inn in Statham, Lymm, near Warrington.

The coffee shop that swept the United Kingdom but is now nearly extinct

Her work at the Horse & Jockey has included the addition of 170 seats outdoors in new gazebos, a cocktail area, and garden bench seating to compliment a new outside bar and sports viewing area, which also serves a street food menu and hosts live music on a regular basis.

Debbie has doubled revenues at the pub since taking management, and it is set to undergo a total internal restoration later this year.

Her experience has inspired her to make similar plans for The Star Inn in Lymm, where she has begun to renovate the exterior and will introduce a similar small dishes and sharers menu, as well as an updated selection of beers, wines, and cocktails.

The most recent food and beverage news from across the region.

Debbie, a former customer service manager from the area, said of her success: “Taking on a pub as we entered a lockdown and then working with the trading constraints forced us to adapt, and as a result we have developed a very unique and wonderful bar for Widnes.

“Because of our local understanding, we were able to completely reposition the offer and create a fantastic location for everyone who needed a place to go.

“We now want to do the same thing at The Star Inn, and we are quite optimistic about its future.”

“Working with someone like Debbie is an incredible privilege,” said Barry Lee, business development manager for pub operator Red Oak Taverns.

“She understands what people want and works hard to provide it.

“We aren’t impressed with what she has accomplished at the pub.”

The summary comes to a close.

”