After taking her husband’s name, a Liverpool academic’s application for settled status was denied.

After her application for settled status was denied because she had acquired her husband’s surname, a Polish academic at Liverpool University worried she would have to leave the UK.

Dr. Urszula McClurg arrived in the United Kingdom in 2008, at a time when the government was looking for Polish residents to help fill skills gaps in the country.

Her future in the UK was cast into doubt following the Brexit referendum, which was exacerbated when the Home Office denied her application for permanent status.

“I knew I had the time [to sort it out], but I think it was more resentment and this sort of exasperation that we’ve all said this is how this is going to go, we’ve all said the system is badly designed, and here I am knowing all these many people being rejected, being rejected myself,” she said, describing the process as “scary.”

The Home Office fixed Dr. McClurg’s difficulty a week later, and she was awarded settled status, but the experience has made the 37-year-old cancer researcher feel even more unwelcome in the country she has called home for the past 13 years.

“When I first got here, Tony Blair was always on the Polish news, pleading with people to come, saying what a fantastic opportunity it would be for us and how much of a skills gap there was here,” she recalled.

“And then we come here, we make our lives here, we marry people, we buy houses, and then [we]suddenly find ourselves in the scenario where you’re this undesirable Shroedinger’s immigrant stealing jobs and benefits at the same time and all of that.

“It simply makes me wonder whether it wouldn’t have been wiser to have settled somewhere else?” she says.

She isn’t the only one who has experienced this. “We have heard of a few of situations where ladies who have changed their surname are discovering that this is causing a difficulty with the Home Office app,” Kate Smart, CEO of Settled, which assists EU residents wishing to stay in the UK, said.

