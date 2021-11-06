After taking her dog for a morning beach run, a woman issues a caution.

If her dog hadn’t driven away a “weird man,” a lady said she doesn’t know what would have happened to her.

Lorraine Scott was walking her dog in Wirral early this morning when she was startled by a’stranger approaching her car.’

Lorraine, from Birkenhead, was out for a run on Leasowe beach with her German shepherd dog Toby at around 4:50 a.m. this morning when she was startled by a stranger following her.

“I turned into the beach car park and observed this maroon automobile on my right hand side,” the 40-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I drove down to the beach steps since it’s easier for the dog, and I parked next to an empty car.”

“I then began to gather my belongings, such as my wellies and Toby, and noticed that the maroon car had turned around from the direction he was heading when I arrived, as it was pulling up to the vacant car near me.

“I knew whoever it was had noticed that I was alone when I drove by, but I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

Lorraine stated she was still getting ready for her run when she spotted a man get out of his car and walk slowly approach her.

She claimed he was’scanning the surroundings’ as he approached Lorraine’s passenger seat.

“At this time, I started to feel really terrified, and I simply froze,” Lorraine explained.

“I froze because I couldn’t do anything.”

The stranger continued to approach Lorraine gently, but three-year-old Toby noticed him becoming ‘too close’ and began to react to his ‘unusual’ presence.

“Toby began barking and becoming enraged at him, and the man immediately leapt and raced back into his car, driving away very quickly,” Lorraine recalled.

“All I can say is that I’m glad I had my protector with me.” He’s a naturally protective breed, and he’ll always guard me because of our bond.” Lorraine said that the incident “freaked her out,” as it had for her. “The summary has come to an end.”