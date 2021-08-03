After taking drugs and falling asleep, a teen mother drowns her baby in the bathtub; she is charged.

After falling asleep in the shower with her kid, a teen mother was charged with second-degree murder and child maltreatment.

When the baby died, the lady was said to be high on narcotics.

According to WSB-TV, Anslie Nicole Brantley, 19, of Coweta, Georgia, was arrested on Friday in connection with a June incident at a Lassiter Road residence.

On June 9, deputies responded to a complaint regarding an unresponsive youngster, according to the arrest report. Officers arrived to find Draiden Shane Nichols, an 11-month-old toddler, receiving CPR from the Coweta County Fire Department. By that time, the rescuers had “suctioned a lot of water from the child” and were on their way to Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Brantley and the youngster were bathing in the upstairs bathroom when the event occurred, according to Brantley’s mother, Kelli Gordon. Gordon claimed she checked on the couple multiple times because they had been in the restroom for quite some time. According to Law & Crime, she returned to watching TV after receiving only muttered responses that she couldn’t comprehend.

“After about 10 or 20 minutes, Ansley [sic]began screaming. According to the outlet, “[Redacted] got up and went to Ansley [sic]as she was holding [the infant]and said he can’t breathe, what do I do?” Gordon told the cops.

Gordon pulled the baby from her arms and started resuscitating it right away, but the kid was already blue and cold. Brantley was “not in a state where she was willing to speak,” according to the cops who attempted to speak with her.

Brantley had taken narcotics before entering in the tub with her kid, according to further inquiry. She then passed out, drowning him.

Methamphetamine was also discovered in the home by deputies.

Gordon was also arrested and charged with narcotics possession, according to the report. Her other five children are reportedly in the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services’ custody.

Brantley and her son were also subjected to a toxicological test by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, although the results were not available at the time of writing.

Brantley was denied bond and is being held in the Coweta County Jail.