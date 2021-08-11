After taking another shot at Liverpool, Nigel Farage blasted them as ‘rattled.’

Nigel Farage, the former leader of UKIP, has been mocked for criticizing Liverpool over a cultural project taking place in the city.

As part of the ongoing discussion over who and what should be immortalised as public monuments, Sky Arts is following a group of artists as they question and celebrate the role of some of the city’s most prominent statues.

Outside of London, Liverpool boasts the most statues, ranging from cultural icons like The Beatles to monarchy and sporting champions, as well as monuments depicting persons connected to slavery and Britain’s colonial past.

The Beatles sculptures in Liverpool have been redesigned to send a serious message.

Throughout the city, statues will be briefly ‘redressed’ with clothing and decorations, some joyous, others aggressive and thought provoking.

Mr Farage appeared angry by some of the proposed artworks on his GB News show yesterday, taking digs at the city and the council.

He dismissed plans to repair sculptures of Queen Victoria and former Prime Minister William Gladstone, calling them “nonsense.”

Artist Larry Achiampong has redressed the Gladstone statue in St John’s Gardens.

Gladstone’s family benefitted from plantations and slavery, therefore he wears an African flag wrapped tightly around his torso with 54 stars reflecting the continent’s 54 countries.

Karen Arthur collaborated with historian Laurence Westgaph to construct a cotton dress for the Queen Victoria Monument in Derby Square, which was inspired by Gone With The Wind and the city’s slave trade connections.

“It’s tough to comprehend that the city council in Liverpool is tolerating this – I’ve given up,” Mr Farage remarked.

“I’m tired of this never-ending conversation about the UK’s role in slavery,” the GB News host remarked.

“If that’s the best you’ve got representing you in Liverpool, good luck to you,” he said of Liverpool Council cabinet member Harry Doyle.

Through education, cultural projects, and the establishment of the International Slavery Museum at The Albert Dock, Liverpool has worked hard to confront its historic involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.

Other pieces in the same project will celebrate the city’s history, while some temporary artworks will confront that tough past once more. “The summary has come to an end.”