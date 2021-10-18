After taking a tree, CCTV captures rash thieves driving away.

After burglars took a tree from their garden, a householder was enraged.

When a second man arrives and lifts the potted tree into the back of the white truck, CCTV footage shows the man laboring to push it across the driveway.

The two males then drive away from the property at a high rate.

The video was shared on the Nextdoor community network, where it drew a lot of criticism from other neighbors.

The theft occurred on Pennington’s St Helens Road.

The tree’s owner stated in the post: “They appear to be willing to grab anything and are unconcerned about being caught! This happened at 00:06! Seriously, we felt it would be too heavy to nick, and we don’t even do hanging baskets.” As one person put it: “I can’t believe what I’m seeing, what gets into people’s heads to think this is appropriate in any manner. What a bunch of jerks.” Another person stated: “I’m blown away that this is only the second level! Nothing nice can be had any longer.” According to one local, “I no longer utilize hanging baskets in front of the house. What a depressing world we inhabit.”