After taking a man’s watch and escaping in his car, thugs ‘shoot gun.’

Two thugs allegedly carried a gun and fired one shot when they robbed a man.

Officers were dispatched to Willow Drive in Skelmersdale after complaints of a robbery involving a suspected handgun, according to Lancashire Police.

The victim, a man in his twenties, claimed he was intimidated by two gunmen who snatched his watch and fled in his car.

The victim reported hearing a loud bang before the suspects drove his automobile into another car as he fled the area.

The suspects then fled the area at Kiln Lane, near a park known locally as Green Hill.

During the occurrence, the victim was unharmed.

Although police have not confirmed whether guns were fired during the incident, they have set up a huge perimeter to investigate the site.

“We were contacted about 1.45am today (Friday, November 12) to a report of a robbery in Willow Drive, Skelmersdale,” a Lancashire police spokesperson said.

“Two males approached a man in his twenties and intimidated him with a suspected pistol before stealing the victim’s watch,” according to the complaint.

“The man bolted and claimed to have heard a loud bang. The suspects then smashed the victim’s automobile into another car before exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

“The victim sustained no injuries as a result of the occurrence.”

“An investigation has been launched, and inquiries are ongoing.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 and mention log 0084 from November 12.”

