After surviving another shooting, a New York man was fatally shot.

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in New York earlier this week, more than a year after surviving a similar attack that left his body riddled with bullets, according to authorities.

Tyrek Townsend, of Coney Island, was shot in the upper body at 10:05 p.m. near 113th Avenue and Linden Boulevard in Queens’ South Ozone Park area, according to the New York Daily News.

According to the publication, Townsend was taken to the adjacent Jamaica Medical Hospital, but medics were unable to save him.

Townsend, who had a history of drug offenses, was shot outside his home on Aug. 23 last year, and his corpse was strewn with bullets.

He was brought to the hospital and was able to recover from his injuries.

Kadeem Street, a 27-year-old male, was killed in the event, and two others were injured.

In both shootings, no arrests have been made.

According to police sources, a “I-Card” was distributed a month after the August shooting to inform patrol officers that authorities were still looking for Townsend because they had further questions about Street’s killing.

According to authorities, Townsend was still being sought as a witness in the investigation.

It was unclear whether the two shootings were linked.

In a similar incident, a 27-year-old man who survived a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 was one of the victims of a mass shooting in California a year later.

On Nov. 8, 2018, US Marine Corps veteran Ian David opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, killing Telemachus Orfanos and 11 others.

He had almost avoided death a year before, when another gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed 60 people and injured nearly a thousand more in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017 – the bloodiest mass shooting in US history.

Susan Schmidt-Orfanos, Telemachus’ mother, was cited as saying following his death, “I don’t want prayers, I don’t want thoughts, I want gun control.”

“It’s particularly ironic that he was slain in his hometown after surviving the deadliest mass shooting in modern history,” Telemachus’ father, Marc, said.

David, who was suspected of suffering from PTSD, was discovered dead at the scene. Paddock, on the other hand, committed suicide in his hotel room after the massacre.