After surviving a venomous snake bite in New Jersey, a man considers himself fortunate.

After being bitten by a venomous snake while hiking in New Jersey, a man considers himself fortunate to be alive.

Kevin Murray, 23, was on a trail with two companions in Hopewell Township on the night of Aug. 5 when he was bitten by a copperhead snake. He didn’t know what had happened until he tumbled to the ground, according to 6 ABC.

Murray described the incident to New Jersey.com on Wednesday, saying, “It felt like a bee sting at first.” I didn’t see the snake at first, so I had no idea what had occurred. It was directly in my ankle, and I felt a searing, stinging sensation. So I dropped a little to the ground, and then I noticed the snake right on the trail.”

Murray initially mistook it for a garter snake. After texting his father a photo of the reptile, they agreed that he should be sent to a local hospital.

He recalls being taken to the ICU to have his pulse rate monitored to ensure the venom didn’t spread to his heart.

Murray was released three days later from the hospital. He now regards himself as fortunate.

“I consider myself really fortunate because I know things might have turned out a lot worse,” Murray said, adding that the snake bite has had no lasting consequences on him.

According to the Division of Fish and Wildlife in New Jersey, no one has ever died as a result of a copperhead snake bite in the state.

“It only accounts for a small percentage of the overall number of snakes in the area. It’s snakebite season right now. Dr. Robert Bassett, associate medical director for Philadelphia Poison Control, told 6 ABC that “we normally think of warmer weather as being connected with higher activity with snakes.”

Murray’s ability to remain calm after the snake bit him, according to specialists, helped him well during his experience.

Copperheads are venomous snakes that live in the southern and eastern parts of the United States. However, their venom is considered moderate in compared to that of other venomous snakes.

A 15-year-old Missouri teen discovered a copperhead snake inside her washing machine while doing laundry only last month. Fortunately, a snake catcher arrived quickly and successfully removed the critter.