After surviving a pandemic, staff are appreciative for the public’s assistance.

After being “blown away” by the public’s assistance in helping the venue survive the pandemic’s pressures, the proprietor of an inflatable theme park has praised them.

Sean Plunkett, proprietor of Inflata Nation Cheshire on Shaw Street in Runcorn, stated that after 18 months of uncertainty, he is now living his dream.

Only four months after purchasing the company, he said the pandemic’s impact made him fear for its future.

Sean took over the attraction in late 2019 but was forced to close it for more than a year because to the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite the fact that lockdowns brought his business to its knees, he said he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support since reopening in May.

“My business history is in running a care home in Ireland, but I knew I wanted to do something a little more fun since I’m a huge kid at heart,” Mr Plunkett explained.

“I didn’t have to think twice when the opportunity to create an Inflata Nation business arose; I knew it would be the perfect fit for me.

“I took over the company four months before the shutdown, but no one could have predicted the epidemic and its consequences on the leisure industry.

“During lockdown, there were definitely occasions when I doubted if we’d make it out alive.

“But all my team and I could think about was making sure we were ready when we were eventually permitted to open the doors again.

“We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve received from customers and the wider community since reopening in April, and we’re sincerely thankful.

“It feels great to finally be up and running, and I’m enjoying it just as much as I anticipated.”

Drop slides, ball pools, assault courses, and a climbing wall are all available at Inflata Nation, which is located in a 20,000ft warehouse on Shaw Street near Runcorn Station.

Covid safety precautions included lowering the inflatable theme park’s capacity to 70 guests per hour, restricting weekday opening hours, intense cleaning every hour, and a one-way system.

Sean stated that the center enjoys a fun Halloween.