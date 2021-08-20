After surrendering, the Taliban executes the police chief of Badghis Province.

Haji Mullah Achakzai, the police chief of the Badghis region near Herat, Afghanistan, was executed by the Taliban on Wednesday.

Achakzai can be seen blindfolded, crawling down on his knees as he was encircled by Taliban members who shot him multiple times in a video that went viral on Twitter on Thursday.

According to Afghan security advisor Nasser Waziri, who personally knew Achakzai, the gang shared the footage through a Taliban-related network. According to Waziri, the footage was authenticated by other police officers and government officials.

The insurgents have been on the hunt for Achakzai, who fought alongside the Afghan civil government against the Taliban for a long time before the terrorists gained control of the country.

Waziri stated, “He was encircled by the Taliban and had no choice but to surrender yesterday night.” “As a high-ranking intelligence official, the Taliban targeted Achakzai.”

Achakzai is one of many civil government employees targeted by the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan rapidly.

Waziri and other top advisers recently established up an online private group chat with up to 100 Afghan officials who formerly worked for the civil government, according to Waziri. This group includes governors, local government officials, high-ranking police officers, and senior advisers, among others.

He explained that the goal of this communication line is to check on each individual’s whereabouts and ensure that they are secure and out of reach of the Taliban.

According to Waziri, they use VPNs to enter the group and then erase their messages afterwards. They also have inside information on where the Taliban will strike next and who they will target.

According to Waziri, the Taliban were able to obtain information, images, fingerprints, and national identification documents when they were able to hack into the Afghan intelligence database to hunt down government officials. They began “door-to-door investigations” on Monday.

According to Waziri, the Taliban identifies targeted individuals through families by conducting a door-to-door investigation. They threaten and abuse the families of those individuals in order to force them to reveal their whereabouts.

As the Taliban recently visited several of Waziri’s family members in Nurstin, Afghanistan, one of Waziri’s acquaintances, a district governor who has not been recognized for security concerns, has been hiding in Kabul.

"They [the Taliban]kidnapped the family.