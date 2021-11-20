After surprise gunfire, video shows Atlanta airport passengers ducking and crawling on the floor.

According to video footage uploaded on social media, an inadvertent pistol discharge at Atlanta’s international airport triggered commotion on Saturday, sending some travelers ducking for cover and crawling on the floor in fear.

After reports arose that there was an active shooter inside the building, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport confirmed the weapon discharge was “accidental” and that no passengers or personnel were harmed.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted, “There is no active shooter.” “At the airport, there was an unintentional release. Passengers and personnel are not in danger.” There is no active shooter on the scene. At the airport, there was an unintentional discharge. Passengers and employees are not in danger. An investigation is continuing, and further information will be shared on this channel as it becomes available.

— November 20, 2021, Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport)

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the security screening area, according to the airport, and authorities are investigating the cause. The cause of the discharge, as well as any other facts surrounding the incident, are unknown.

Panicked passengers were seen lying on the ground and seeking cover across the airport, according to footage shared on social media. Screams of “get down” could be heard as people scrambled for safety, their personal belongings strewn on the floor.

The unintended firing of a gun in the Atlanta airport today prompted widespread concern among travelers who mistook it for an active shooter.

Georgia lawmakers enacted a “guns everywhere” bill in 2014, with the NRA’s support, allowing loaded guns inside airports. pic.twitter.com/fmUnV4GA3f #gapol Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) (@shannonrwatts) (@shannonrwatts) (@shannon 20 November 2021 Dianne Callahan, a Twitter user, said she heard people screaming while boarding her flight to New York, and she tweeted a photo of people being evacuated onto the airport runway.

“I’m at the Atlanta Airport, about to board my flight to New York, when we hear shouts, and @Delta is attempting to calm the situation. As individuals boarded, we heard cries “Callahan penned the piece.

This is what I can see from my window. When we heard cries, we were at the Atlanta Airport, about to catch my trip to New York. @Delta is attempting to relax. This is a condensed version of the information.