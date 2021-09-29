After surpassing Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person, Elon Musk trolls him.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, surpassed Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon, to become the world’s richest person on Monday, and he said he’ll mark the event by mailing his opponent a few tokens to remind him he’s now in second place.

In an email to Forbes, Musk said, “I’m sending Jeffrey B. a gigantic statue of the digit “2,” along with a silver medal.”

According to Forbes On Monday, Musk reclaimed the top spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s wealthiest people. He also became the third person in history to be worth $200 billion.

For months, the two billionaires traded places for the title of world’s wealthiest person while their stocks fluctuated. Musk is worth $213 billion, according to Bloomberg’s billionaires’ index, while Bezos is valued $197 billion.

While Musk’s net worth has increased by more than $43 billion since the beginning of 2021, Bezos’ has increased by less than $7 billion this year. Bezos also stepped down as Amazon CEO on July 5 to become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos had held the title of richest person in the world since 2017 before Musk momentarily dethroned him in January. With a net worth of more than $150 billion in 2018, Bezos became the world’s richest man in recent history, and in August of 2020, he became the first person to have a net worth of more than $200 billion.

Musk and Bezos have recently expanded their rivalry beyond Earth’s boundaries. When Bezos piloted a spaceship from his business Blue Origin to suborbital space on a ten-minute mission in July, he beat out Musk in their separate space ambitions. (With his own rocket flight, British billionaire Richard Branson beat Bezos to space by only weeks.)

In September, Musk’s SpaceX launched four civilians into space for three days in the first trip of its type, albeit Musk was not on board. However, before Bezos started Blue Origin, Musk unveiled his private SpaceX company. When Amazon said it would compete with SpaceX with internet-beaming satellites in April 2019, Musk dubbed Bezos a “copycat” on Twitter.

When Amazon bought auto firm Zoox in June 2020, Musk dubbed Bezos a “copycat” once more.