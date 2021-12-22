After supplying cocaine and cannabis to children, a large drug ring was busted.

After delivering cocaine and cannabis to youngsters, an Encrochat narcotics gang was busted.

Usman Akhter, the gang’s leader, was in charge of a sophisticated network that smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and cannabis into the North West.

The gang utilized the façade of a car dealership – Burnley-based Elite and Prestige, which is owned by Akhter’s girlfriend Jessica Humphreys – to provide vehicles for illegal activity, such as cocaine trafficking, and to conceal substantial cash deposits.

Police are looking for the face of a guy after a loving father was stabbed to death in West Derby.

EncroChat phones were utilized by trusted and high-ranking members of the gang in the mistaken belief that they would hide their discussions from investigators.

The phones, which cost roughly £1500 for a six-month subscription, offer the user a unique “handle” that can only speak with other handles if both parties agree.

In addition to encrypted communications, the handsets are equipped with a number of features that reduce the chances of the devices being accessed or downloaded if they are confiscated.

The handsets’ text messages are immediately destroyed, and the devices can be remotely wiped.

Residents in Darwen expressed their concerns to police about drug use among minors in the region.

After becoming in debt, young people were allegedly exploited and forced to supply illegal substances, according to Preston Crown Court.

When Lancashire and Cheshire Police discovered the gang’s operation in May and June 2020, they raided 25 properties in Darwen, Blackburn, and Northwich, recovering a huge amount of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

A number of vehicles and weapons were also seized by officers.

While many of the gang’s residences in the UK were quiet and modest, a villa in Marbella, Spain called ‘Los Flamingos,’ where Akhter located himself, revealed the conspiracy’s more opulent trappings.

Other key actors included Manchester-based Shaheed Virmani, who supplied and received substantial amounts of cannabis and cocaine from Akhter, and Marbella-based Liam Martyn, who was involved in the drug supply from Spain to the UK.

Martyn was shot in Marbella in May 2020, and while on the run, he was apprehended in Plymouth.

Mark Hopwood, 30, of Shepherd’s Close in Ellesmere Port, was also sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to import and distribute marijuana.

“Summary concludes.”