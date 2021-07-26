After sunbathing with carrot oil, Mum left looking like a ‘roast chicken.’

After suffering third-degree burns while sunbathing with carrot oil, a mother said her skin was left looking like a “roast chicken” and was told she might need a skin graft.

During a family day trip to the beach in Southport with her tanned mother Carol Bevin, 52, and 29-year-old sister Nicola Bevin last month, Laura Bevin intended to acquire a golden summer glow.

Despite regularly slathering her five-year-old daughter Millie Bevin in factor 50 sunscreen, Laura opted for the £7.99 Calypso Original Carrot Oil deep tanning spray instead for the seven-hour shift.

However, she was obliged to lie on top of her duvet cover later that evening since her legs were terribly tight and uncomfortable, and blisters emerged on her left leg, one one the size of a satsuma, days later.

Laura was diagnosed with third-degree burns after visiting a walk-in clinic and a hospital A&E a few days later. She described her burned, “crispy” skin as looking like “burnt chicken skin” and even sounding like it when it split.

Laura’s legs are horrifyingly scorched, with big sores where the skin has peeled away, revealing excruciating charred flesh beneath.

She’s now relegated to ‘living like a vampire,’ as her skin has become so sensitive that she must rush inside ‘to hide’ whenever the sun shines.

The mother-of-one is now using her ordeal to warn others to always apply sunscreen because the suffering she went through was “simply not worth it.”

Calypso stated that they ‘sincerely hope’ Laura recovers quickly and advised customers of the ‘importance of using SPF products while out in the sun.’

“Other than my face, which is pale from make-up, my skin is really pale – especially my legs,” Laura, from Warrington, explained.

“I typically dress in black and cover up, but this is the first summer that I put on a playsuit and thought to myself, ‘Oh, I’ll get a great tan.’

“Being so pale makes me feel self-conscious since I believe everyone looks better with.”

